Jenkintown, PA

Important Borough Meeting Information

 9 days ago

Borough Council Meeting, Wednesday, June 23rd at 7:00 PM is required to be held in person. The Council meeting agenda can be found here. Due to the limited size of the Borough Council meeting room at Borough hall and this being the first in-person meeting since the pandemic shut down of over one year ago, arrangements have been made to temporarily hold the next couple public meetings in an alternative location while things are sorted out and more permanent arrangements can be made.

Jenkintown, PA
Pennsylvania Government
