Grover, CO

Grover hosts the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo

By Karen Lipska
pinebluffspost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather's Day weekend was the 98th year rodeo in Grover, Colorado. This memorial rodeo is about Earl Anderson and his family. It is called the "Home of the Biggest Little Rodeo in the West." As I walk around the grounds,the rodeo family is more than blood, it's the town and friendship of the contestants and volunteers of the event. Anderson has been honored and respected throughout the years. For it's the history of the rodeo. It's my history along with others in the past and the present.

