Review: Permafrost's “The High Priestess”

Shadyside has always been, well, Shady, Since the late 17th century, the town has never managed to become anything other than the place everyone wants to leave: insubstantial employment, high crime, little hope for the youth. Certainly in comparison with their neighbour town Sunnyvale, which, as the name suggests, is a lot better off in pretty much every respect. But then, perhaps Shadyside has itself to blame, what with hanging a witch who then cursed the town for eternity.