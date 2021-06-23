Cancel
Theater & Dance

Review: Permafrost's "The High Priestess"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout this last year, theatre makers have been forced to develop new ways to keep creating their art. Some productions have truly risen to the challenge, not just persevering but creating something new and engaging. I'm glad to say Permafrost's “The High Priestess” is certainly one of these. It was a pleasure to watch in a way I have rarely seen since Covid began. It mixes theatrical and cinematic elements, using the best of both mediums and creating a truly dynamic night of theater.

