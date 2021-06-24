How Has Kentucky Spent Coronavirus Relief Funds? Latest Data Bulletin by Auditor Harmon Provides Information

Comptroller Peter Franchot Wednesday emphasized the importance of ensuring accountability and continued oversight over the distribution of the billions of dollars in pandemic assistance that Maryland’s businesses received from both the state and federal government over the past 14 months. “With so many taxpayer dollars being disbursed, it is both morally and fiscally prudent that […] The post Franchot: ‘Morally And Fiscally Prudent’ To Provide Continued Oversight Over Use Of Pandemic Relief Funds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.