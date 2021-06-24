Cancel
Public Health

How Has Kentucky Spent Coronavirus Relief Funds? Latest Data Bulletin by Auditor Harmon Provides Information

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Auditor Mike Harmon’s office released a data bulletin that focuses on how the Commonwealth of Kentucky spent Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided through the federal CARES Act. The data bulletin details information provided by the Office of the State Budget Director (OSBD) on how $1.732 billion in CRF allotted to Kentucky has been used through March 31, 2021.

www.marshallcountydaily.com
