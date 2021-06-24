How Has Kentucky Spent Coronavirus Relief Funds? Latest Data Bulletin by Auditor Harmon Provides Information
Today, Auditor Mike Harmon’s office released a data bulletin that focuses on how the Commonwealth of Kentucky spent Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided through the federal CARES Act. The data bulletin details information provided by the Office of the State Budget Director (OSBD) on how $1.732 billion in CRF allotted to Kentucky has been used through March 31, 2021.www.marshallcountydaily.com