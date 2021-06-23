New museum grounds entry offers easy access

Rhys Thomas will perform two free shows; historical society's exhibits to remain openOn July 10, JuggleMania's Rhys Thomas will perform two shows at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on the back lawn of Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St. Milwaukie Historical Society spokesperson Greg "Frank" Hemer said that Thomas is highly respected in the juggling world. A resident of Oregon, Thomas has performed for the International Jugglers Association, the European Juggling Convention in Denmark and the Daidogei Street Performers' World Cup in Japan. Hemer said the Milwaukie Museum will be open before, during and after the performances to create a "fun filled day for all." Facemasks are required inside Milwaukie Museum, but not on the lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Admission is free, but Hemer said attendees should feel free to "tip" the performer. Check out JuggleMania.com to learn more about the artist. {loadposition sub-article-01}