Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New museum grounds entry offers easy access

By Bennett Frese
marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Koester House Museum & Gardens has a five-foot opening in the west wall for easier access to the garden. Pat Breeding, president of the Koester House Museum Foundation board, said part of the south edge of the west wall was removed to create the zero-entry point.

www.marysvilleonline.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Entry Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

New accessible playground opens on the Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds has always had an area where kids could play but this year, Henry Maier Festival Park will be even more kid friendly!. Thursday, June 17, CBS 58 received a sneak peek of the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park. It's a redesigned children's area with an inclusive soft-surface playground, performance stages, and sensory rooms. It's designed to be accessible to kids of all abilities.
Rush, NYmonroecopost.com

Transportation Museum to offer trolley rides

The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, will offer trolley rides included with museum admission June 27. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and rides depart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Admission, including the ride, is $10 adults, $9 seniors 65 and older and $6 for ages 3-12.
Colorado Springs, COepcan.com

Pioneers Museum offers many summer programs

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., has several July events. For more information, contact 719-385-5990 or http://www.cspm/org. Food Truck Tuesdays: Every Tuesday, July–August — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum’s Food Truck Tuesdays are back! Enjoy a tasty lunch from local food trucks at the CSPM,...
DesignSedalia Democrat

Daum Museum is offering DIY craft projects

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is offering its fourth DIY craft project, starting Wednesday, June 23. This project is celebrating Independence Day — it’s called “DIY Crafts for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Massillon, OHTimes Reporter

Massillon Museum to offer floral bouquet class

The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., will offer a class on floral bouquets with representatives from Lepley and Co. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 26 as part of Massillon’s Last Saturday. Participants can learn about flowers and take home a custom bouquet. The workshop will accommodate all levels...
Museumscapenews.net

Summer Workshops For Teens Offered At Art Museum

The Cape Cod Museum of Art’s Creative Outlets youth program is offering a schedule of summer workshops for Cape Cod youngsters ages 12 to 16. The workshops are free and will be held every Sunday from noon to 4 PM from July 11 until August 29 in the museum’s Weny Education Center.
Photographycoastalpoint.com

Ward Museum Photo Festival accepting entries for 11th annual competition

The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art at Salisbury University is hosting the 11th annual Ward Museum Photo Festival online and in-person this year. Photographers of all levels are being invited to participate. Photo entries are being accepted online, and in-person for both the digital and print categories, through July 2....
TravelTravelPulse

21c Museum Hotels Offers Travel Advisors New Perks

21c Museum Hotels, a brand that combines local art galleries with hotels, is now offering a new program to help travel advisors learn more about the hotels. The PENGUIN PARTNERS program gives advisors up to 30 percent off personal stays at all 21c hotels, including a free upgrade at check-in, a complimentary welcome drink, site inspection upon request, late check-out and a museum scavenger hunt.
MuseumsNorman Transcript

Arabia Museum offers peek into everyday history

Writing about the Vasa a couple of weeks ago brought to mind another salvaged ship, this one a lot closer than Stockholm. The Arabia Museum in Kansas City is another fine museum and less than a day’s drive away. It was the evening of September 5, 1856. The steamboat Arabia...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie Museum grounds to host JuggleMania

Rhys Thomas will perform two free shows; historical society's exhibits to remain openOn July 10, JuggleMania's Rhys Thomas will perform two shows at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on the back lawn of Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St. Milwaukie Historical Society spokesperson Greg "Frank" Hemer said that Thomas is highly respected in the juggling world. A resident of Oregon, Thomas has performed for the International Jugglers Association, the European Juggling Convention in Denmark and the Daidogei Street Performers' World Cup in Japan. Hemer said the Milwaukie Museum will be open before, during and after the performances to create a "fun filled day for all." Facemasks are required inside Milwaukie Museum, but not on the lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Admission is free, but Hemer said attendees should feel free to "tip" the performer. Check out JuggleMania.com to learn more about the artist. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Canton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

History Cherokee 'breaks ground' for new history museum

CANTON — History Cherokee held a groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the start of the expansion of the new Cherokee County History Center, which they hope to open next year. The history center, 221 E. Marietta St. in downtown Canton, will see an expansion of the facility, as well as...
Museumsblooloop.com

Cleveland Museum of Natural History breaks ground on $150m expansion

As part of the $150m project, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is pioneering a new model for natural history museums by reconceptualising all of its exhibits. The 50,000-square-foot expansion at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History also involves adding new and reimagined public spaces, which will open in phases from 2022.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Clarke Museum offering Saturday tours

The Clarke Historical Museum is now offering one-hour museum tours each Saturday at 1 p.m. The tours, which begin this Saturday, are limited to 15 people. The cost is $10 per person, which includes museum admission. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.clarkemuseum.org/tours.html. Tours are free for museum members (Email admin@clarkemuseum.org to...
Grafton, MAthegraftonnews.com

Willard Clock Museum to open grounds to artists this Saturday

Willard House and Clock Museum will open its grounds to plein air (outdoor) painters and landscape artists on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and it will be supported by a long-established supporter of local artists, the Post Road Art Center of Marlborough. “More plein air painters are discovering...
Placer County, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Free museums access this summer

The Heritage Trail Museums Tour returns this summer with museums throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates through Sept. 5. The tour includes 18 museums, including the Gatekeeper’s Museum and Watson Cabin in Tahoe City, Donner Summit Historical Society in Soda Springs and Museum of Truckee History. Contact the museums for information on free admission dates. There will also be a Scavenger Hunt for Placer County students to enter to win prizes. | theheritagetrail.blogspot.com.
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

The Museum at Warm Springs New Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature its exhibit “Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond” June 24th through September 25th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Rock Springs Historical Museum offering online database

July 1, 2021 — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is now offering access to portions of its museum collections in an online format. You can now access the collection by going to the City of Rock Springs website, selecting Museum under the Departments header, and then clicking on the page for Museums Collection. Another option is https://rockspringswy.pastperfectonline.com.
Massillon, OHTimes Reporter

Massillon Museum to offer estate archiving workshop

The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will offer the workshop “The Art of Estate Archiving” with Karen Eterovich-Maguire from 1 to 3 p.m. July 10. Eterovich-Maguire, who is the daughter of artist Anthony Eterovich, will show participants how to begin personal and estate archiving, what resources exist to help and how to maintain and use an archive.