Pine Bluffs, WY

Temporary Closure for the Pine Bluffs Library week of June 28

By Karen Lipska
 7 days ago

The Pine Bluffs Branch Library will be temporarily closed while a construction crew repairs the concrete in front of the building’s entrance. The closure will occur the week of June 28. Exact closure dates will be posted on the organization’s website (LaramieCountyLibrary.org) and social media channels, along with updates about reopening. The closure is expected to last for three days. Please call the library in Cheyenne at 307-634-3561 with questions or concerns.

