Pine Bluffs, WY

High West Energy holds 84th Annual Meeting in Pine Bluffs

By Karen Lipska
pinebluffspost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High West Energy annual meeting was Thursday June 17th. The bucket trucks of High West Energy had the buckets high in the sky holding the High West Energy banner up when you entered. The employees were directing where to park. Then a tractor trailer picked you up to go to the building if you wanted. A Little train was there to take kids and adults around the grounds for a ride. The registration tables were set up for members to check-in. As the members and their families moved into the building the sides were lined with tables of craft vendors throughout the room. They varied from books, wood bowls, photography, finger nail decorations, homemade car scents, essential oils, and thirty-one bags. Other tables of High West Energy equipment and employees also explained how the equipment is used to help the company. For example, one was the drone check, what is wrong physically. In the back they had an electric car for people to understand how it works. Two lined tables with pans of roast beef and potato salad were being served. Along with a large chocolate and white cake for the celebration of the year.

