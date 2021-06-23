Caster Reveals His Identity with a Destructive Second EP
The five-track Sinner’s Sanctum EP is out now on Subsidia and packs a punch as the world uncovers who mysterious artist Caster really is. One artist making waves in the bass scene lately is Caster. Over the past year and a half, this mysterious producer has been dropping dark heavy hitters left and right, like the Black Sands EP, without anyone knowing who was the mastermind behind the tracks. Fans speculated that Caster must be the side project of a more experienced, well-known producer within the industry due to the cleanliness of his production, insane bass drops, and crispness behind his unique, yet ominous sound – but now the veil has been lifted.edmidentity.com