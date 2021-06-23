Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Sunday is PTSD Awareness Day, and this is one soldier's experience

By Joseph Reagan
Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

Sunday, June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10-15 percent of veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests at over a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable – it is for this reason that so many veterans refuse to seek help. 22 veterans will take their own life today, two-thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility – 15 veterans will die today without ever asking for help.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Post Traumatic Stress#Ptsd Awareness Day#Infantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental Healthdailycitizen.news

Melanie Dallas: Anyone can experience trauma, PTSD

When people think about trauma, and especially post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), they often think about it in the context of military service members or veterans. This may be because people often only hear about PTSD as it relates to veterans. And combat — which can include exposure to life-threatening situations, violence, fear, severe injury or death — has many events which can induce trauma and increase the risk of PTSD.
AdvocacyNewnan Times-Herald

June 27 focuses on raising awareness for PTSD

Dan Solla enlisted in the infantry when he was a senior in high school. After the events that occurred on 9/11, he said he knew he wanted to help. When he graduated in 2002, he went to infantry school — three weeks after his 18th birthday. He was there for four months.
MilitaryNPR

A Disabled Veteran Tells His Story For National PTSD Awareness Day

Today is National PTSD Awareness Day, and we're going to tell you one story of an American veteran of the Iraq war and his wife and the toll post-traumatic stress disorder took on their relationship. Their story is featured in the current season of NPR's podcast, Rough Translation. NPR's Quil Lawrence is cohosting that season, and he joins us now. Hi, Quil.
Washington, DCWJLA

National PTSD Awareness Day

Washington ABC7 — Sunday is National PTSD Awareness Day.... which stands for post traumatic stress disorder. And this weekend is a good time to check-in with those we love... To see if they're having problems with handling a past trauma. Dr. Dominique Neptune, The Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center joined us to tell us more.
Vigo County, INWTHI

Bringing awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. Local health experts say this is a time to break the stigma and educate others about PTSD. Each year 8 million Americans are living with PTSD. Health experts say there are many myths surrounding this disorder,...
Mental Healthcbs4local.com

PTSD Awareness Month

June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and Emergence Health Network and its mental health professionals reminds the public that PTSD is not only developed by members of the military. “Anyone can develop PTSD when they experience or witness a traumatic event,” said Dr. Marcelo Rodriguez, Emergence Health Network...
Aerospace & Defensefox5dc.com

Military widow gives hope during PTSD Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - June 30 marks the last day of PTSD Awareness Month. A military widow and mother is sharing her family’s story of suicide to help save lives. Kristen Christy spends plenty of time in D.C. advocating for PTSD awareness and suicide prevention. Her activism began when her first husband, Don Christy, an Air Force veteran committed suicide in 2008.
Beckley, WVwoay.com

To raise awareness for PTSD, one veteran details his experience, treatment

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “I really didn’t believe in it until I got it myself.”. Imagine taking a break from everything you’ve ever know. Then, one day, you step back into that reality, only to feel like you’ve lost yourself. That’s what Ed Kornish experienced after his time serving in Afghanistan with the US Army.
Mental HealthThrive Global

PTSD Awareness and Pandemic-Related Stress

June is PTSD Awareness Month. After a year of pandemic-related stress and trauma, I want to highlight some information about PTSD, and also provide encouragement and hope for those who might be struggling. While we often think of PTSD as being most closely related to military combat veterans, any person...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Dozens gather to show support at PTSD awareness walk

MINOT, N.D. – June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness month, and to do their part, veterans and civilians all made their way to Oak Park in Minot to support for those struggling with PTSD. Supporters made their way around the length of Oak Park in the Minot Vet Center’s...
AdvocacyKCRA.com

Emotional support for first responders ahead of PTSD Awareness Day

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, an effort to increase understanding of the disorder and eliminate the stigma associated with it. National nonprofit Code 9 Project spoke with KCRA 3 on Friday about educating and training first responders, veterans and families on how to address PTSD. PTSD Awareness Day...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

June 27 – National PTSD Awareness Day

Since 2010, America has observed National PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day each year on June 27. In 2014, the US Senate prolonged the observance, designating the month of June as National PTSD Awareness Month. Both designations came as the result of organizations and individuals wishing to better inform the public about the realities of PTSD, eliminate the stigma surrounding it and encourage people to seek help if they’re struggling with it.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
13News Now

Pandemic leaves heavy toll on children's mental health

NORFOLK, Va. — We may be heading in the right direction with the coronavirus pandemic now that people are getting vaccinated, but experts say the damage remains, especially with children. The entire experience including isolation, loneliness, and loss created stress and mental health issues with young people. "We're seeing more...
Advocacywnynewsnow.com

‘The Longest Day’ Aims To Raise Awareness, Money For Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK – A fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease is happening across the nation this weekend. The effort titled ‘The Longest Day’ centers on and round June 20, the day with the longest duration of sunlight, otherwise known as the Summer Solstice. Executive Director of the...
SocietyTimes Gazette

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Did you know that every year one in 10 Americans over the age of 60 experience elder abuse, neglect or exploitation? And that’s only part of the picture. Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported. In fact, research suggests that as few as one in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of authorities.