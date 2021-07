BOZEMAN — Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard has signed with the University of Colorado for track and field, he told 406mtsports.com Friday. The standout jumper, hurdler and javelin thrower doesn't know exactly which events he'll compete in when he gets to Boulder, Colorado, but his goal is to try the decathlon with a focus on high jump and a chance to continue the 110-meter hurdles. Right now, he's mainly trying to recover from an injury and not let the achievement of signing with a Pac-12 Conference school go to his head too much.