STATE CENTER — Newton’s softball team learned one big lesson during its doubleheader sweep of West Marshall on Saturday. “When you play a game like the first one and then come back and play the same team in a doubleheader you have the mindset that you can repeat what happened in the first game,” Newton softball coach Kory Leiker said. “When the scoreboard resets you need to refocus and forget what just happened because it’s 0-0 all over again and anything can happen. We found that out real quick.”