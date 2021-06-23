Study: 40% Of Men Experimented With Their Looks During Pandemic

A lot of Americans spent lockdown during the pandemic buying things online, and now they’re looking for space to put all the stuff they bought. A new OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans found that 63 percent of them have so much stuff in their homes they have a hard time finding where to store it. Of those surveyed, 30 percent said they spent more than usual over the past year on items like kitchen and cooking utensils, 30 percent spent more than usual on home decor, and 27 percent spent more than usual on personal care products. More than one-third of those surveyed said they had not interest in home organization before the pandemic, but now 63 percent want to be tidier and are planning to keep that going after the pandemic. (Studyfinds)