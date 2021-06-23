Cancel
Study: 40% Of Men Experimented With Their Looks During Pandemic

By Nathan Vandenburg
 7 days ago
As a man who did just what the headline says, I can say, this is a factual study. If you're a man, and your appearance has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're not alone! For starters, I've changed my hairstyle about three times now since the pandemic started. I jokingly call the styles, my mental breakdowns. I began with blonde highlights, then went with blonde and red. After that ordeal, I finally landed on my current color, red.

