WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Travis Trace has enjoyed a couple of firsts in the last four days. Most importantly, his 7-under 65 gave him a share of the first-round lead with Morgan Deneen at the Forme Tour’s inaugural tournament, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. Leading a PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament is something Trace had never done before. More firsts: Sunday, Trace had an awfully good time attending his maiden Major League Baseball game, watching the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Braves, 9-1, up the road in Atlanta.