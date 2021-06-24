Energy Saving Electronics Breakthrough – Paving Way for a Carbon-Neutral Society

We use a metalearning neural-network approach to analyze data from a measured quantum state. Once our neural network has been trained, it can be used to efficiently sample measurements of the state in measurement bases not contained in the training data. These samples can be used to calculate expectation values and other useful quantities. We refer to this process as “state sample tomography.” We encode the state’s measurement outcome distributions using an efficiently parameterized generative neural network. This allows each stage in the tomography process to be performed efficiently even for large systems. Our scheme is demonstrated on recent IBM Quantum devices, producing a model for a six-qubit state’s measurement outcomes with a predictive accuracy (classical fidelity) greater than.