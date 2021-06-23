Cancel
Atlanta, GA

African American NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson to be Honored in Giant Earthwork Installation in historic Woodruff Park for International Day of the

SpaceRef
 13 days ago

A 4,800 square-foot natural art exhibit is being created to commemorate International Day of the Girl to raise awareness about NASA’s Artemis Program and inspire women and girls through the high-profile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) exhibit. The City of Atlanta approved the permit June 17, 2021 for the Earthwork installation in downtown Woodruff Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

www.spaceref.com
