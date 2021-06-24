CRT reverses Rev. King's dream

The analysis of Critical Race Theory in last week’s Eagle was concise, elegant, and precisely backward. Classifying all white people as oppressors and all other skin hues as victimized underdogs, reverses Reverend King’s dream by calling for men to always be judged by the color of their skin and never by the content of their character. Regarding this as an indelible trait imbuing a permanent aura of white privilege or superiority renders it both hopeless and inescapable.