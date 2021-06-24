Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahkiakum County, WA

CRT reverses Rev. King's dream

By Rick Nelson
waheagle.com
 6 days ago

The analysis of Critical Race Theory in last week’s Eagle was concise, elegant, and precisely backward. Classifying all white people as oppressors and all other skin hues as victimized underdogs, reverses Reverend King’s dream by calling for men to always be judged by the color of their skin and never by the content of their character. Regarding this as an indelible trait imbuing a permanent aura of white privilege or superiority renders it both hopeless and inescapable.

www.waheagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Mental Health#Rev#Race#White People#Crt#Eagle#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...