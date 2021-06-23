Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Ernestine Reid "Tine"

Loudoun Times.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnestine Reid "Tine" (Age) 87. On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Ernestine Reid, loving wife of the late Theodore Reid, Jr., passed away peacefully. Ernestine was born in Loudoun County, VA and moved to Washington, DC in her early 20’s where she resided for the remainder of her life. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Carol Reid Collins (Ronald) of Lanham, MD and sons Raymond and Curtis Reid, both of Washington, DC. She is also survived by grandsons.

www.loudountimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Md#Lyles Funeral Service#Lic#Va Md Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Charitiesclearwaterprogress.com

Ee-too-tum-tine: Raffles set for July 16

Condolences to the family of Jean Ann Moose. Many youths are grateful for Jean Anne’s help making their dance regalia. She was always lending a helping hand with her beautiful smile. Prayers for her beloved sons, daughter, her mother, Julia Allman, and her sibling. My goodness it’s hot out there!...
ObituariesMinneapolis Star Tribune

John Patrick Hanlon

Hanlon, John Patrick a beautiful, charismatic, and loving man, died suddenly and unexpectedly; his charm, chuckle and charismatic presence will forever be missed. He was a lifelong, dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan, from the early days of Fran "The Man" Tarkenton and the Purple People Eaters to Randy Moss and Adam Thielen. He shared his fandom with his wife of 31 years, Kelly, daughter, Briana, and son, Grant. John and his family loved watching games together, doing the Skol chant at the pub with the local Vikings fan club. He was a fan throughout the team's highs and the many lows, always ready to buy Superbowl tickets at a moment's notice. As someone who never lived in Minnesota, he was thrilled to have been able to attend a game at both the Metrodome and U.S. Bank Stadium. When the Vikings make it to the Superbowl, his family will be sure to be there, cheering with him. John's legacy can be honored with donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Alliance on Mental Illness in John Patrick Hanlon's name.
Entertainmentclassical-scene.com

David Elliott’s America on July 4th

Sunday from 12 noon-10 pm, WHRB will pay tribute to David Elliott, who gave 58 years to the station and who started the July 4th Program of American Music in 2000 and curated it for 19 years. Hearing David again, in a 25-minute excerpt from his July 4th, 2004 broadcast, will provide an additional treat.
Celebritiesrepublic-online.com

Mary Day Brown was a dedicated wife and abolitionist

Mary Day Brown was John Brown’s second wife, and she was a dedicated abolitionist who supported her husband’s abolitionist crusade. Mary Day Brown met John Brown when she was 16 years old and came to John Brown’s home to help her older sister, who was working as a housekeeper for John Brown.