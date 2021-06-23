Ernestine Reid "Tine"

Hanlon, John Patrick a beautiful, charismatic, and loving man, died suddenly and unexpectedly; his charm, chuckle and charismatic presence will forever be missed. He was a lifelong, dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan, from the early days of Fran "The Man" Tarkenton and the Purple People Eaters to Randy Moss and Adam Thielen. He shared his fandom with his wife of 31 years, Kelly, daughter, Briana, and son, Grant. John and his family loved watching games together, doing the Skol chant at the pub with the local Vikings fan club. He was a fan throughout the team's highs and the many lows, always ready to buy Superbowl tickets at a moment's notice. As someone who never lived in Minnesota, he was thrilled to have been able to attend a game at both the Metrodome and U.S. Bank Stadium. When the Vikings make it to the Superbowl, his family will be sure to be there, cheering with him. John's legacy can be honored with donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Alliance on Mental Illness in John Patrick Hanlon's name.