"There is a Role for You. Be Patient with Yourself Until You Find It." Chatting with Preston Dildine!
Kindhearted is defined as having a kind, sympathetic nature, and I think anyone who has ever crossed paths with Preston or worked with him on stage knows that no words could be truer for a person. Preston is currently performing in Hello, Dolly! as Rudolph at The Myers Dinner Theatre (Directed by Sarah Philabaum). I first met Preston when I performed with him in The Little Mermaid where he played Scuttle. At Myers, Preston has also been seen in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mamma Mia (Bill Austin), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Reuben). He has been performing professionally since 2009 and has appeared on stages throughout Indiana and Pennsylvania. He attended Indiana State University for Theatre. Preston is truly an artist and performer that makes every cast better on and off the stage.www.onstageblog.com