"There is a Role for You. Be Patient with Yourself Until You Find It." Chatting with Preston Dildine!

Reagan Minnette is the type of young artist you truly want to see go so far. She has the perfect attitude. To have a presence that she has on stage at her age is beyond words to me. Reagan is currently performing in the ensemble of Hello, Dolly! at Myers Dinner Theatre directed by Sarah Philabaum. You may recognize Reagan from my 2020 edition of "Five Young Performers in this Country You Should Know". Reagan recently wrapped up her freshman year at Millikin University where she is majoring in Musical Theatre. Some of her favorite past shows include Shrek and The Addams Family (Wednesday). I still stand by the fact that Reagan's talent and energy will draw you to her when you see her perform on stage, and I can strongly attest that whether she is ensemble or the title role, Reagan will always succeed and give you 1000% in her performance.