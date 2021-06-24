Cancel
Japan's Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, aims for Sept listing - report

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, plans to list as early as in September, weekly financial magazine Diamond reported on Thursday.

Kioxia, the world’s second-largest maker of flash memory chips, is controlled by private equity firm Bain Capital. It had shelved plans for what would have been Japan’s largest initial public offering in 2020.

A Kioxia spokesperson said the firm was “aiming to IPO at the appropriate time” but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

