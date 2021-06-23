Wind farm equipment vandalized
Vandalism of equipment used by the Irish Creek Wind Farm project at a pond south of Winifred was reported this past weekend. Marshall County Commissioner Keith Bramhall said the wind farm developer, NextEra, notified him early Monday that someone used a fire extinguisher to beat a water pump and light plant at the pond. The pond is used to refill trucks with water to spray on gravel roads to keep dust down as trucks haul materials during construction.www.marysvilleonline.net