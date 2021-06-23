Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, KS

Wind farm equipment vandalized

By Sarah Kessinger
marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

Vandalism of equipment used by the Irish Creek Wind Farm project at a pond south of Winifred was reported this past weekend. Marshall County Commissioner Keith Bramhall said the wind farm developer, NextEra, notified him early Monday that someone used a fire extinguisher to beat a water pump and light plant at the pond. The pond is used to refill trucks with water to spray on gravel roads to keep dust down as trucks haul materials during construction.

www.marysvilleonline.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#Vandalism#Water Pump#Plant#The Irish Creek Wind Farm#Nextera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...