Downriver Dispatches

It’s hot. That means my grass is “browning” and watering flowers is my focus. My pink rose is wandering all over the place and blooming. So stunning. Anyone who wants to stop by and just check it out is welcome. You do not have to knock on the door. My garden is “Open to the Public.” All the flowers are beautiful, but the pink rose is my favorite. It’s growing like the old roses we see winding over old plants around them. They are tough and great fighters for attention. I have plenty of benches in the yard and garden so you can sit and look out on Grays River Valley for a little while.