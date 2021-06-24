Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahkiakum County, WA

Downriver Dispatches

By Karen Bertroch
waheagle.com
 5 days ago

It’s hot. That means my grass is “browning” and watering flowers is my focus. My pink rose is wandering all over the place and blooming. So stunning. Anyone who wants to stop by and just check it out is welcome. You do not have to knock on the door. My garden is “Open to the Public.” All the flowers are beautiful, but the pink rose is my favorite. It’s growing like the old roses we see winding over old plants around them. They are tough and great fighters for attention. I have plenty of benches in the yard and garden so you can sit and look out on Grays River Valley for a little while.

www.waheagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wahkiakum County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
City
Cathlamet, WA
City
Grays River, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downriver#The Naselle Clinic#Ocean Beach Hospital#Wellness Center#Oneida Road#Area 1#The District Office#Bald Eagle Days#Chamber#Eagle#The Senior Lunch Club#Wahkiakum West Telephone#The Appelo Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...