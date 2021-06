Hundreds of brother and sister loggerheads go their own way after birth, never knowing if they will cross each other’s path again — let alone ever meet their mother, who against all odds gave birth to them on Hunting Island. Photo by Ron Callari. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.