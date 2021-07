New York City's first mayoral election using ranked-choice voting is not going well. The city Board of Elections released an unofficial count of ranked in-person Democratic primary votes on Tuesday, then acknowledged there was a "discrepancy" in the numbers. At 10:30 p.m., the board explained that this "discrepancy" was 135,000 "dummy" ballots that should not have been counted. The elections board pulled the results and said new results will be available "starting on June 30."