Carbon-Reducing Apps

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sense app has been updated so that homeowners can be aware of "when the electricity coming into their home is cleanest or dirtiest and take steps to minimize carbon emissions." The new feature offers a look into carbon intensity (CI) so that users can get a sense of when carbon emissions will be the lowest. The app lets users track their household carbon usage in real-time, as well as view a carbon intensity forecast over time so that high-energy tasks can be planned accordingly.

www.trendhunter.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Zero-Carbon Bag Collections

After launching a plastic-free collection, Superga Beauty introduced a zero-carbon bag collection that's mindful with material use to reduce its carbon footprint as much as possible. Based on cellulose fibre, the collection is free from decorative details like zippers, metal, laminated components and water-based printing, and the handles on the bag can be separated for easy recycling at the end of a bag's usable life.
EnvironmentPhys.org

How carbon-intensive industries can scale up carbon recycling

New technologies that capture and recycle carbon dioxide from industrial processes such as steel and cement making will be vital if the EU is to meet its goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and down to zero by 2050. However, while solutions are emerging, more work is needed in order to roll them out at scale, experts say.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Carbon-Capturing Concrete Blocks

This carbon-capturing concrete developed by Carbicrete cuts the need for calcium-based cement. Traditionally, calcium is a key ingredient in concrete making. Unfortunately, traditional concrete making produces eight percent of all global CO2 emissions. The Montreal-based company sequesters carbon away into concrete, claiming to have achieved negative carbon emissions. Instead of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Winklevoss twins' crypto firm taps Chicago org to reduce carbon footprint

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange led by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, wants to reduce its carbon footprint with help from a Chicago nonprofit. Gemini announced Thursday that it has launched Gemini Green, an initiative to incorporate "climate conscious practices" into its business. It's working with Climate Vault, a nonprofit founded at the University of Chicago, to purchase carbon permits for nearly 350,000 metric tons of carbon. Gemini agreed to purchased around $4 million in credits to help offset carbon emissions, according to Bloomberg.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Fighting carbon is a team sport

A growing number of freight carriers have joined the movement to green up their operations, whether it’s by shifting to alternative fuels or adopting emissions-control technologies. But containership giant A.P. Møller-Maersk says those efforts won’t gain real traction without broad collaboration among trading partners. As the company continues to firm...
Environmentfarmweek.com

Now is the time to deal with the carbon bubble

Recent events have shown that tackling climate change has moved from being an ‘add on’ in running a business to now becoming mainstream. A fringe concept six years ago, climate change has gone mainstream so quickly that more than 60 per cent of countries now have some sort of net zero goal, along with investors managing nearly $37 trillion (€30.4 trillion) and at least 20 per cent of the 2,000 largest publicly listed companies.
Environmentbeincrypto.com

Gemini Green Aimed at Reducing Carbon Footprint of Crypto Industry

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, is working toward limiting the carbon footprint of its Bitcoin holdings. Crypto platform Gemini announced today the launch of Gemini Green, a long-term initiative to help bring climate-conscious behavior into its business model. To accomplish this, Gemini has teamed up with Chicago-based non-profit Climate Vault. The collaboration consists of Gemini Green donating funds that will be used to pay for permits for around 350,000 metric tons of carbon.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Carbon Dioxide: Then and now

I’m older than most of those that will read this letter. I was in undergraduate scientific studies in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s and the measurement of carbon dioxide in the ambient air was 0.03%, as taught in college chemistry classes, the most recent reading of carbon dioxide in the air according to Google is 0.0314%. The data was not carried out beyond the hundredth decimal place seventy years ago because the scientists recording the information had no reason to think they needed greater accuracy.
Cell Phonessgcarmart.com

Grab announces initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint

Grab announced a slew of initiatives that will reinforce its commitment towards the reduction of carbon emissions in the region. Users will soon be able to reduce their environmental footprint when travelling with Grab through an innovative carbon offset feature integrated within the app. Grab and Hyundai Motor Group will also launch Electric Vehicle (EV) pilot programmes to make EV ownership more affordable and accessible, while jointly developing a roadmap to accelerate EV adoption in South East Asia.
CarsAzom.com

Eco-Friendly, Hydrogen-Enriched Fuel Could Reduce Carbon Emissions

As part of the global effort to reduce carbon emissions, there is an increase in the number of alternative energy automobiles like electric and hybrid vehicles. Researchers are now focusing on new solutions to this ongoing problem. Dr. Muzammil Arshad, instructional assistant professor for the Department of Multidisciplinary Engineering at...
Advocacynaturalgasworld.com

US funding aims to lower steel’s carbon footprint

A team will work to capture CO2 and blast furnace gases as a way to decarbonise the steelmaking process. New Jersey-based Dastur International said June 28 it had secured federal funding to study ways to capture CO2 and blast-furnace gasses emitted by the steel industry. Working with Colorado’s ION Clean...
Environmentharvardmagazine.com

Sequestering Carbon Dioxide in Diamonds

As a child, Robert C. “Bob” Hagemann, M.B.A. ’11, would go out into his garage and break the Styrofoam in the trash into little pieces. “My mom would come out into the garage and ask, ‘What are you doing?’ And I looked at her and I said, ‘I’m starting the process of trying to break these down,’” he recalled. “I always have been very in touch with nature and the planet and the impacts that my choices—and other people’s choices—can have.”
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Leading Edge reduces carbon footprint for Woxna Graphite Project

Leading Edge Materials Corp. [LEM-TSXV; LEMIF-OTCQB; LEMSE-Sweden] reported preliminary life cycle assessment (LCA) results for its 100%-owned Woxna graphite anode project in central Sweden. On December 10, 2020, the company announced it had commissioned Minviro Ltd., a London-based globally recognized LCA consultancy, to build an LCA model and deliver a...
SciencePhys.org

Ramanome database can help mining microalgal cell factories for reducing carbon emissions

Microalgae are "simple" organisms of single cells, yet they pack a mighty potential punch when it comes to helping humanity achieve carbon neutrality, according to researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Their metabolic activities play fundamental roles in global carbon cycling and convert carbon dioxide into a wide variety of high-value macromolecules.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Ubisoft's carbon pledge

"Assassin's Creed" mega-publisher Ubisoft has pledged to reduce its emissions by 8.8% per employee by 2023. A new chart provides an unusual glimpse at how a gaming company impacts the planet. More than half of Ubisoft's emissions are tied to "purchases." A company rep told Axios that involves "a broad...
EconomyAutomotive Industries Online

Reducing carbon footprint of aluminum throughout the circle of life

OEMs and Tiers are looking for partnerships with aluminum producers in the quest for lighter components to extend the range of electric vehicles and to reduce the carbon footprint of internal combustion-driven vehicles. The carbon footprint starts with the production of components. Aluminum producer Hydro has certified all 42 of...
AgricultureFast Company

These ‘supertrees’ are engineered to capture more carbon

Part of the climate challenge isn’t just the transition to things like renewable energy and electric cars—it’s also about dealing with the oversupply of CO2 that’s already in the Earth’s atmosphere. By the middle of the century, by one estimate, the world may need to be pulling 10 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year to be able to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. By the end of the century, that number could double to 20 billion tons per year.