Carbon-Reducing Apps
The Sense app has been updated so that homeowners can be aware of "when the electricity coming into their home is cleanest or dirtiest and take steps to minimize carbon emissions." The new feature offers a look into carbon intensity (CI) so that users can get a sense of when carbon emissions will be the lowest. The app lets users track their household carbon usage in real-time, as well as view a carbon intensity forecast over time so that high-energy tasks can be planned accordingly.www.trendhunter.com