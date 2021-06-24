Cancel
San Diego, CA

SeaWorld San Diego wants you to keep the kids at home for nighttime Halloween festivities

By Jennifer Van Grove
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor mature audiences only, SeaWorld San Diego’s Howl-O-Scream will feature haunted houses, live shows, specialty cocktails and coaster rides in the dark. Starting in September, SeaWorld San Diego will be less kid-friendly after dark with a demented clown, twisted doctor and roaming zombies taking over the otherwise family-friendly venue for its first ever ticketed, nighttime Halloween affair.

