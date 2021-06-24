What's happening at the Fair?
Greetings from the fair office. Fair Books should be out soon. The fair royalty will be kicking off soon and they will be out selling Fair Passes and Raffle tickets. I will know what the raffle is next week. Don't forget to stop by the farmers market and flea market on Tuesdays from 4-7 there are lots of good things to buy. My personal favorite: fresh strawberries. If you need to talk to someone or pick up entry tags I will be in the office on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. Otherwise call and we will set up an appointment.www.waheagle.com