One of the most prevalent symbols for the United States has made a strong comeback in the last forty years across the country and in northeast Wisconsin. Bald Eagles, which remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, have seen their population grow in the state since 1974. The last time the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources got to fully survey the numbers was in 2019 and there were 1684 occupied nests in the state and 21 in Door County. DNR Biologist Jacob Koebernick states that the public plays an important role in nest watching and reporting efforts. Koebernick says they’ll have a couple new nests in Door County to check out next year.