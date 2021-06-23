Cancel
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 23 June 2021

 13 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 174 Issued at 2200Z on 23 Jun 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 22/2100Z to 23/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours.The largest solar event of the period was a C3 event observed at 23/0707Z. There are currently 1 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

