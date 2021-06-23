Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 23 June 2021

Odysse Halim, Claudio Casentini, Marco Drago, Viviana Fafone, Kate Scholberg, Carlo Francesco Vigorito, Giulia Pagliaroli. Core-collapse supernovae are fascinating astrophysical objects for multimessenger studies. Gravitational waves (GWs) are expected to play a role in the supernova explosion mechanism, but their modelling is also challenging due to the stochastic nature of the dynamics and the vast possible progenitors, and moreover, the GW detection from these objects is still elusive with the already advanced detectors. Low-energy neutrinos will be emitted enormously during the core-collapse explosion and can help for the gravitational wave counterpart search. In this work we develop a multi-messenger strategy to search for such astrophysical objects by exploiting a global network of both low-energy neutrino and gravitational wave detectors. First, we discuss how to improve the detection potential of the neutrino sub-network by exploiting the temporal behaviour of a neutrino burst from a core-collapse supernova. We show that with the proposed approach neutrino detectors can gain at least $10\%$ of detection efficiency at the distance where their efficiency drops. Then, we combine the information provided by GW and neutrino in a multimessenger strategy. In particular, we obtain an increase of the probability to detect the GW signal from a CCSN at $60$ kpc from zero when using only GW analysis to $\sim 33\%$ with our combined GW-$

u$ approach.