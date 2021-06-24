Amazon incites hate and violence against officers
I believe in the right of freedom of speech. I also believe that, like all freedoms, it should be exercised responsibly. With that in mind, I was surprised and angered to find Amazon is hawking merchandise emblazoned with the words, “Blue Lives Murder.” How this fails to violate their seller’s policy on “Offensive and Controversial Materials” is beyond me. It displays corporate support for inciting hate and violence against the men and women of our law enforcement community. In response, my wife and I sent the following letter to Jeff Bezos:www.waheagle.com