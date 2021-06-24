Amazon incites hate and violence against officers

In 2018 — after his then-planetary-record net worth had hit $131 billion, yet right before the pandemic that would make his Amazon the alpha and omega of online shopping for so many American families — Jeff Bezos admitted he had so much money the only thing he could think to do with it was to blast himself into space. He told a reporter that year: “The only way that I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel. … That is basically it.” Really, Jeff? I’m thinking that some of America’s schoolkids — you know, the ones in classrooms wher…