Keya Paha County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Millboro, or 13 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton, Nets Peak, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 209 and 225. Highway 12 between mile markers 27 and 70. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Keya Paha County, NE
North Platte, NE
