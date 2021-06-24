Cancel
Covington County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Crenshaw County in south central Alabama Northeastern Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gantt, or 6 miles north of Andalusia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include River Falls, Dozier, Heath and Gantt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
