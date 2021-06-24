Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 558 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 26 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 10 mph. CHP reported an overturned semi on I-10 east of Desert Center due to strong winds. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 139. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH