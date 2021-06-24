Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREGORY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.