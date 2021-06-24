Cancel
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, flooding of lowlands will occur. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 04/05/1988.

alerts.weather.gov
#Extreme Weather#George Greene#Leakesville Minor
