Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, widespread flooding of timber and pastureland. Portions of State Highway 114 east of the river becomes covered by water. Cabins on Old Ferry Road flood.