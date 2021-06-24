Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 16:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/jan The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including Bovina...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bovina. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.7 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.5 feet by Tuesday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bovina 28.0 32.7 Thu 9 am CDT 28.1 21.8 16.8