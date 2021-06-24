Cancel
Aurora County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Aurora County in south central South Dakota Northwestern Charles Mix County in south central South Dakota Northwestern Douglas County in south central South Dakota Southeastern Brule County in south central South Dakota * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurora Center, or 17 miles southwest of Plankinton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near New Holland around 815 PM CDT. Aurora Center around 820 PM CDT. Harrison around 830 PM CDT. Corsica and Stickney around 845 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Brule County, SD
Stickney, SD
Aurora County, SD
Douglas County, SD
New Holland, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Charles Mix County, SD
South Dakota State
Corsica, SD
