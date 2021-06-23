Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Parson "comfortable" with Missouri's COVID case rate being top in the nation

By Michael Adkison
khqa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Missouri has the highest rate of COVID-19 positives in the country. The CDC says 78 out of 100,00 Missourians tested positive in the last week. That equals about 400 new confirmed cases every day, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state says, as of June 20th, there are 761 Missourians in the hospital with COVID-19. Two hundred and two of those people are in ICU, and 74 are on ventilators.

khqa.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#State Of Missouri#Covid#Cdc#Missourians#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.