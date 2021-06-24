Cancel
Mariah Carey, fans urge Britney Spears to 'stay strong' following bombshell conservatorship testimony

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Fans of Britney Spears and fellow pop stars rallied around the singer on Wednesday, after she delivered scorching remarks in court regarding her more than a decade-long conservatorship.

Spears broke her silence on Wednesday, delivering blistering remarks before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge during a highly-anticipated hearing regarding the status of her 13-year conservatorship, calling it "abusive."

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has overseen her conservatorship since 2008, after his daughter, now 39 years old, faced mental health and substance abuse struggles.

Spears is now making the case for her father to be removed from the conservatorship, claiming that it has barring her from getting married and getting pregnant, and forcing her to undergo psychiatric evaluations and take psychiatric medication.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court. "I don't feel like I can live a full life.”

A host of people are now publicly voicing their support for Spears, including fellow singers, political pundits and fans, telling the entertainer to “Stay strong.”

“We love you Britney!!!” singer Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter. “Stay strong.”

The singer Halsey echoed that sentiment, writing on Twitter “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system.”

Meghan McCain , co-host of ABC’s “The View,” slammed Spear’s situation, writing on Twitter “How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime?”

"If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail," she added.

Fans have also taken to social media to denounce Spears’ situation, writing “THIS IS HORRIFYING #FREEBRITNEY” and “I’ve never been more proud to be a Britney Spears fan.”

A judge in February ruled that Spears’ father did not have the sole power to delegate his daughter’s investments.

The conservatorship reentered the spotlight earlier this year following the release of the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Spears on Wednesday told the judge that she did not speak out about the conservatorship in the past because she was concerned that the public would claim she is lying or make fun of her.

“I'm not lying,” Spears said. “I just want my life back, and it's been 13 years, and it's enough.”

“All I want is to own my money, for this to end and my boyfriend to drive me in his f---ing car,” she continued.

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” she told the judge.

After the court took a recess following Britney Spears’ statement, a lawyer for Jamie Spears told the judge that he “is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.”

