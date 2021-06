You could argue it’s been back with Villanova National Championships in 2016 and 2018 followed up with multiple teams still playing this year in the “Round of 16” during March Madness. However, it appears the 2021 recruiting class for the Big East may be the best all-around performance by all 11 participating schools. Now that the attention of coaches has shifted to the class of 2022 and 2023, the Jays 247 staff is taking a look at 2021 recruiting rankings in the Big East.