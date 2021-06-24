Cancel
Campbell will redevelop Paradise Cove site at Ko Olina after lease reverts

By Janis L. Magin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 6 days ago
The lease with PC Services Inc. expires in 2023, after which the land, separated from the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina by the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute, will revert to the James Campbell Co.

