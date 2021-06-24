Campbell will redevelop Paradise Cove site at Ko Olina after lease reverts

Review: Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn – A Hidden Gem. In this review: Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn, which is 1 of only 2 properties you can book with points near the Grand Canyon. My wife and I recently visited the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. This was an excellent opportunity to make use of my Best Western Rewards points. Given the limited options for points bookings near the Grand Canyon, I figure a review of the Best Western Grand Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn could be helpful. I’ll cover the property (which is massive), room, breakfast, and service from the staff. First, a look at how we booked this hotel using points.