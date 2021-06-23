Cancel
Politics

Sidewalk Construction to Begin June 28 on Shady Brook Drive

bedfordtx.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidewalk construction will begin Monday, June 28 at the 2000-2100 block of Shady Brook Drive, from Shady Lane to Shady Wood Drive. This is especially good news for families whose children walk to Shady Brook Elementary School nearby. The sidewalk is anticipated to be complete by late July, weather depending, in plenty of time before the new school year. Residents Ellie Pitts and Mary Young were instrumental in helping this become a reality, by getting the necessary signatures on a petition from the vast majority of the homeowners in this section.

bedfordtx.gov
