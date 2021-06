Brazil have two wins is as many games in the current edition of Copa America as they are set to host Colombia at the Estadio Nilton Santon on Thursday. A confident 90 minutes against Peru - against whom Colombia lost 2-1 - saw the Selecao emerge victorious 4-0 in Rio in their last outing. Brazil are the outright favourites going into the competition and their performances have certainly been top notch. In their two games, they are yet to leak in a goal which highlights their defensive solidity.