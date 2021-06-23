Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Berube's expiration date? A lot depends on the quality of the Blues roster

By Tom Timmermann St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Newsbug.info
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: What is the average life span of an NHL coach? And what is your over-and-under on how many games remain in the tenure of Craig Berube?. A: Craig Berube is now 11th in the NHL in longevity. Jon...

www.newsbug.info
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Macinnis
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Carl Gunnarsson
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Niko Mikkola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Post Dispatch#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues 2021 Free Agent Targets – Brandon Saad

The offseason has arrived for the majority of the NHL, as the 2020-21 season has come to an end for many teams. That is no different for the St. Louis Blues, who fell to the Colorado Avalanche in four games in the first round. The Blues have lots of work...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blues exploring trade market for star Vladimir Tarasenko

The St. Louis Blues have several questions to answer this summer after a disappointing first-round exit. The Colorado Avalanche made quick work of the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, sweeping them in four games with a combined score of 20-6. While pending unrestricted free agents Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz could be heading for the open market, perhaps a bigger question mark is the future of Vladimir Tarasenko.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Tarasenko, Monahan & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the supposed rumblings that Matthew Tkachuk wants out of town. One former NHL defenceman suggested Tkachuk could be moved to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko. That isn’t the only trade rumour circulating about the Flames. TSN’s Darren Dreger said he believes Sean Monahan may be on his way out this summer and was nearly traded last offseason. Last but not least, we’ll look at Mark Giordano’s future the club as the Seattle expansion draft gets closer by the day.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Vladislav Lukashevich – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

2020-21 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 31st (European Skaters) In 2020, the Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the NHL when they stepped up with the 21st pick and selected Yegor Chinakhov, a 19-year-old playing in the MHL, Russia’s junior league. Everyone was caught off guard; the analysts struggled to make any sort of comment, as none of them had even heard of this prospect before. NHL Central Scouting had ranked him as the 30th best European prospect in 2019 but wasn’t considered much more than a seventh-round pick that year due to his moderate production in a weaker league. However, he broke out in 2019-20, scoring 27 goals and 69 points in 54 games, ranking fifth in the MHL. Now, it appears that the Blue Jackets could have a gem on their hands, as he finished second among all under-20 players in the KHL with 10 goals and 17 points in 32 games.
NHLPosted by
Forbes

Goalies Vasilevskiy And Price Are Giving Stanley Cup Finalists Bang For Their Bucks

There are plenty of overpaid goalies in the NHL. We’re looking at you Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida and Matt Murray in Ottawa. But there are also big-money goalies that are worth every penny, and the 2021 Stanley Cup Final should be a display of why Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Montreal’s Carey Price are so well-compensated and how they affect the outcome of every game they’re in.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Stars Have Two Options for Re-Signing Miro Heiskanen

Miro Heiskanen will become a restricted free agent this summer after his entry-level contract comes to an end. During his young career, he has proven to be an elite defenseman with the potential to be among the best. In three seasons with the Dallas Stars, he has racked up 28 goals and 95 points. He surpassed the 200 game mark this season, and even during a year that saw his production dip, he was often the Stars’ best player once again. If the hockey world did not know about the young Finnish defenseman before the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they certainly found out during the Stars’ run to the Final.
NHLcochranetimespost.ca

STANLEY CUP PREVIEW: Breaking down the Habs-Lightning series

MONTREAL CANADIENS 24-21-11, 4th place in North, 16-5 in playoffs. VS. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 36-17-3, 3rd place in Central, 16-6 in playoffs. Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m. Game 4: Mon. July 5, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal. *Game 5: Wed. July 7, 8 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay. *Game...
NHLdobberhockey.com

Top 10 Fantasy Hockey Questions This Summer

With the Stanley Cup final about to get underway, most NHL teams and fantasy leagues are already looking ahead to this summer. In one of my dynasty cap leagues made up of Dobber forum members, our trading re-opens next week, our deadline to cut down to 30 keepers is July 22 and our prospect draft begins August 3. League members have been consistently updating their trade block in anticipation of the big day, and it won't be unusual to see numerous trades on the first few days.
NHLINFORUM

Nikita Kucherov's 2 goals lead Lightning past Canadiens in opener

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a three-point night and Brayden Point collected three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, June 28, to open the Stanley Cup Final. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored, while goaltender...
NHLVermilion Standard

SIMMONS: Is Lightning's Brayden Point the new Doug Gilmour?

They are almost the same size — Brayden Point an inch shorter, some eight pounds heavier, than Doug Gilmour was in his playing days. Point plays with more speed than almost anyone he lines up against most nights, finds a way and the kind of manner that made Gilmour special and famous for his Hall of Fame days in the National Hockey League.
NHLideahuntr.com

Lightning vs. Canadiens: Live score, updates, highlights from 2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 1

After a 56-game sprint to the postseason and three heart-thumping rounds, the Stanley Cup Final is here. One team, the defending champion Lightning, was expected to be here. The other, the Canadiens — who fired their coach back in February — was not. But, that’s all moot now. Regardless of the how and why, both teams earned their right to play for the ultimate prize in sports.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Conn Smythe Watch entering Stanley Cup Final

In this week’s NHL Power Rankings we take an updated look at the Conn Smythe Trophy race as the Stanley Cup Final gets under way. With two teams remaining the list of potential candidates is entirely Lightning and Canadiens players, with each team’s starting goalie near the top of the list.
NHLusagag.com

Rangers’ Adam Fox wins Norris Trophy as NHL’s top defenseman

Adam Fox becames the first Rangers' defenseman to win the Norris Trophy since Brian Leetch in 1996-97. The Rangers’ have their first Norris Trophy winner in over two decades. Adam Fox was named the NHL’s top defenseman, as voted by the media, the league announced Tuesday. Fox is the first...
NHLNHL

Cale Makar: 2020-21 Season in Review

The 22-year-old averaged a point per game to lead all defensemen in the league. After winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding rookie in 2019-20, Cale Makar followed up that campaign with a superb sophomore season. Makar recorded 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 44 games and...
NHLzonecoverage.com

There's More Riding on Kaprizov's Next Contract Than You Think

An NHL player is expected to maintain a level of mental and physical fitness to best execute at their position. For Kirill Kaprizov, his job is to produce goals. In 56 games this season, he displayed just how elite those abilities are by potting 27 of them while showing off incredible skill and stamina.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Win Game 1, Stifle Montreal Momentum

The Monday evening started quietly for the home team. Montreal was able to control the puck a lot better and create plays. Even with that, both teams were doing a good job at keeping each other away from the net. However, the Montreal rookie Cole Caufield knows how to take his chances and forced Andrei Vasilevskiy to make a big save early in the game on a freak play.