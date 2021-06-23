Berube's expiration date? A lot depends on the quality of the Blues roster

2020-21 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 31st (European Skaters) In 2020, the Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the NHL when they stepped up with the 21st pick and selected Yegor Chinakhov, a 19-year-old playing in the MHL, Russia’s junior league. Everyone was caught off guard; the analysts struggled to make any sort of comment, as none of them had even heard of this prospect before. NHL Central Scouting had ranked him as the 30th best European prospect in 2019 but wasn’t considered much more than a seventh-round pick that year due to his moderate production in a weaker league. However, he broke out in 2019-20, scoring 27 goals and 69 points in 54 games, ranking fifth in the MHL. Now, it appears that the Blue Jackets could have a gem on their hands, as he finished second among all under-20 players in the KHL with 10 goals and 17 points in 32 games.