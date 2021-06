Justin Talley Ph.D. Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Entomologist — For the past several years, fly populations on cattle have been significant beginning in late April then increasing to peak populations in August or September. This year is slightly different with the cool temperatures from April through May that slowed the fly populations down. However, with the higher humidity and warmer temperatures setting in most of Oklahoma these conditions are prime for both horn fly and stable fly populations to explode over the next several weeks. Horn flies are the most significant external parasites of cattle causing an estimated $1.8…