Bybit derivatives exchange hit with securities violations in Canada

Although there is no one agreed-upon date for the birth of decentralized finance, there were a few key events that paved the way for DeFi. The first of them was Satoshi Nakamoto's development of Bitcoin in 2009. Whether or not Bitcoin should be categorized as DeFi, its creation was a crucial enabler for the whole cryptocurrency sector, which includes decentralized finance. Bitcoin also enables decentralized payment transfer throughout the world. Most importantly, Bitcoin paved the way for the development of Ethereum, which is now the default blockchain for all major DeFi protocols.