Bybit derivatives exchange hit with securities violations in Canada

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian securities regulator is targeting one of the largest digital currency derivatives platforms over its alleged non-compliance. The Ontario Securities Commission has issued a statement of allegations against Bybit, accusing the company of operating in its jurisdiction without obtaining the required licenses. Bybit becomes the latest platform targeted by the regulator, with Poloniex and KuCoin also being accused of similar violations.

coingeek.com
