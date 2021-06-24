Netflix drops trailer for bizarre new dating show "Sexy Beasts"

"The dude was wearing a Halloween skull mask – how is that not fun?!" Netflix has released the first solo trailer for their upcoming, highly anticipated Fear Street horror trilogy adapted from the R.L. Stine books of the same name. This trailer is specifically for the first movie only, titled Fear Street Part One: 1994, introducing us to the opening story in "modern" times (even though it's set in 1994, at least compared to the other two movies). The trilogy begins in Shadyside, 1994. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. The films' ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. The trilogy of horror flicks will debut back-to-back for three weeks this July. I'm loving the slow burn marketing for this, building us up for this epic horror event of the summer. Nice choice on the Rob Zombie track in this trailer.