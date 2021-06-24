Cancel
Netflix drops trailer for bizarre new dating show "Sexy Beasts"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are dozens of reality dating shows to binge watch but none of them are quite like Netflix's new show "Sexy Beasts." The idea of the show is to have competitors fall in love with each other solely based on personality. The catch? They are dressed in elaborate masks and makeup.

