In newest role as district AD, Cox plans to focus on facilities

Arguably the most expedited high-level athletics hire in recent Horry County Schools memory is now in the rearview. Jason Cox is already looking ahead. “We have great facilities all around the state,” said Cox, who was approved as the district’s athletics director on Monday. “We’ve seen pictures and heard about them — turf fields and weight rooms where 100 kids can lift safely at one time. We need to progress where we’ve got the finest facilities in the state.”