Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Ramon, CA

Opposition grows to 5-story, 284-unit apartment complex project at San Ramon's Marketplace

By Ryan J. Degan
Posted by 
DanvilleSanRamon.com
DanvilleSanRamon.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Developers yet to formally proceed with the project as originally proposed. A collection of San Ramon residents have come out in opposition to a proposed five-story, 284-unit apartment complex on the Marketplace Shopping Center property, and while there hasn't been a public review of the project since January, local residents are already organizing and preparing for a potentially long fight.

danvillesanramon.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
DanvilleSanRamon.com

DanvilleSanRamon.com

Danville, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the Danville (CA) and San Ramon (CA) area.

 https://www.DanvilleSanRamon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
San Ramon, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Ramon, CA
San Ramon, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Housing Project#Referendums#Volunteers#Marketplace#Nob Hill Foods#Trc Retail#Starbucks#Sportclips#Senate#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

EBMUD officials talk water wasters and how to save

Will wasting water in 2021 become what going maskless in public was in 2020?. Probably not. Which doesn't mean public displays won't bother some, especially those whose business is saving water. "My big pet peeve is seeing runoff when people are watering their lawns/gardens," said Alice Towey, the manager of...
Dublin, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Dublin Unified School District tentative labor agreement

The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Education and the Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) announced on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement after thorough labor negotiations, which district officials say includes "significant" health and wellness benefit improvements. Once ratified, the agreement will bring closure to current labor...
TrafficPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

County Connection reopens to pre-pandemic capacity levels

With pandemic restrictions loosening in California, County Connection has transitioned to pre-pandemic physical distancing and capacity requirements for public transit, effective Wednesday. After previously enforcing 6-foot onboard physical distancing requirements for passengers, County Connection officials say they are removing these restrictions now that the state has fully reopened -- California...
PoliticsPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

EBMUD to hold talks on drought, fire prevention

The provider of water and wastewater service in the East Bay is holding a series of virtual talks starting Wednesday about the drought and fire prevention, agency officials said. The East Bay Municipal Utility District will hold three talks over three months with the first starting Wednesday from 6-8 p.m....
PoliticsPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

EBMUD board to consider water, wastewater rate hikes

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8% rate increase for tap water and wastewater service over the next two years. The agency is proposing a 4% rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4% increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.
Dublin, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Dublin woman charged with embezzling from construction firm

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged two people in separate cases of embezzling a total of nearly $800,000. Both people charged -- Julie Amador, 46, of San Jose, and Shannon Marie Cardenas, 44, of Dublin -- spent the money they took on personal expenses such as shopping, vacations, rent and phone bills, according to a news release the office issued on June 1.
Oakland, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Researchers argue Bay Area could end homelessness with $11.8B investment

The Bay Area could end its homelessness problem with an $11.8 billion investment, according to a report released Thursday by the Bay Area Council, a business advocacy group. The report calls for one-time investments totaling $9.3 billion and $2.5 billion in annual investments. Authors of the report say the money could come from local, regional, and state sources, including a voter-approved measure that raises $10 billion.