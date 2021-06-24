Opposition grows to 5-story, 284-unit apartment complex project at San Ramon's Marketplace
Developers yet to formally proceed with the project as originally proposed. A collection of San Ramon residents have come out in opposition to a proposed five-story, 284-unit apartment complex on the Marketplace Shopping Center property, and while there hasn't been a public review of the project since January, local residents are already organizing and preparing for a potentially long fight.danvillesanramon.com