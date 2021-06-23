Letter: Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road
Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road. Virginia has taken action in the past several years to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists — so if you drive a car, please take note. First, Virginia has made it illegal to use your cell/mobile phone while driving. To quote Thomas Dingus of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute”... and absolutely the motorists, they’re driving a lethal weapon if they’re not appropriately reacting to pedestrians and cyclists” (Washington Post, 05/22/21).newsvirginian.com