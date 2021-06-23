Cancel
Waynesboro, VA

Letter: Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road

By Peter Van Acker
News-Virginian
 6 days ago

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road. Virginia has taken action in the past several years to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists — so if you drive a car, please take note. First, Virginia has made it illegal to use your cell/mobile phone while driving. To quote Thomas Dingus of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute”... and absolutely the motorists, they’re driving a lethal weapon if they’re not appropriately reacting to pedestrians and cyclists” (Washington Post, 05/22/21).

